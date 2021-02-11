Honey, I blew up the wind turbine

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has unveiled a new 15MW offshore wind turbine, featuring what is claimed to be the world’s largest rotor diameter and swept area.

The V236-15.0 MW turbine’s rotor blades spin through an area exceeding 43,000 square metres and are estimated to produce 80GWh every year, enough to power around 20,000 homes.

The new turbine is also predicted to save more than 38,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, equivalent to removing 25,000 cars from the road every year.

Vestas, which expects to install the first prototype in 2022, estimates the new offering can boost production for a 900MW wind park by 5% with 34 fewer turbines.

Henrik Andersen, Vestas President and Chief Executive Officer, said: Offshore wind will play an integral role in the growth of wind energy and the V236-15.0 MW will be a driver in this development by lowering levelised cost of energy thus making our customers more competitive in offshore tenders going forward”.