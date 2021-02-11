Infrastructure, Technology

Honey, I blew up the wind turbine

Vestas has launched a 15MW offshore wind turbine with a 236-metre rotor

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 11 February 2021
Image: Courtesy of Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has unveiled a new 15MW offshore wind turbine, featuring what is claimed to be the world’s largest rotor diameter and swept area.

The V236-15.0 MW turbine’s rotor blades spin through an area exceeding 43,000 square metres and are estimated to produce 80GWh every year, enough to power around 20,000 homes.

The new turbine is also predicted to save more than 38,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, equivalent to removing 25,000 cars from the road every year.

Vestas, which expects to install the first prototype in 2022, estimates the new offering can boost production for a 900MW wind park by 5% with 34 fewer turbines.

Henrik Andersen, Vestas President and Chief Executive Officer, said: Offshore wind will play an integral role in the growth of wind energy and the V236-15.0 MW will be a driver in this development by lowering levelised cost of energy thus making our customers more competitive in offshore tenders going forward”.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast