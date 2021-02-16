Lightsource bp snaps up 845MW solar pipeline in Spain

Lightsource bp has announced the acquisition of a solar portfolio with a capacity of 845MW from Iberia Solar in Spain.

The two companies will work in partnership to bring the project pipeline, which consists of five sites across the regions of Castilla la Mancha and Castilla y León, to ‘ready to build’ status.

Lightsource bp will then lead the projects to financial close and start construction in 2022.

The company now has a total of 2.25GW of projects in development or under construction in Spain.

The announcement follows the acquisition of a 1.06GW portfolio from RIC Energy and the recent 12-year Contract for Difference (CfD) award in Spain, which was both made public in January.

Kareen Boutonnat, CEO of Europe and international at Lightsource bp said: “This deal brings our ‎total acquisitions to almost 2GW in 2021 alone. This is a clear demonstration that we came here to stay and ‎we are in an outstanding position to consolidate our foothold in Spain even further this year. Our Madrid-‎based team is currently Lightsource bp’s fastest-growing mainland European operation and we’re actively ‎recruiting to build out our presence.

“We look forward to working with Iberia Solar as our partnership enables ‎us to continue to expand on our ambition of providing affordable and sustainable solar power for businesses ‎and communities in Spain.”‎