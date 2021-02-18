You’ve got greener mail!

What if our letters and packages arrived at our doors at a minimum carbon footprint?

Royal Mail has announced it will deploy technology to 11,000 small vans that will enable to cut emissions and save fuel.

The telemetry systems are designed to encourage more fuel-efficient and safer driving styles by monitoring acceleration, braking and turning.

The system produces regular reports, which are used to help drivers understand the carbon footprint of the vehicle’s journey and try to minimise it.

It is believed harsh braking and acceleration wears tyres quicker and generally produces higher emissions.

The technology was first introduced into Royal Mail’s fleet in 2015, when around 13,000 large vehicles were equipped with the system, which is estimated to have saved the company approximately 177,000 litres of fuel and cut 459 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

James Baker, Chief Engineer and Fleet Director at Royal Mail, said: “The wide-scale expansion of telemetry in our fleet enables us to ensure our drivers are given positive feedback and training on how to drive in the safest and most environmentally-conscious way possible, while allowing us to continue to deliver letters and parcels safely, efficiently and responsibly.”