Amazon lets the sunshine in with first solar project in Singapore

Online retail giant Amazon is set to get more sunshine for its operations as it has launched its first solar project in Singapore.

The company has signed an agreement with Singapore-based solar energy company Sunseap Group to build a 62MW solar farm that will occupy 60 hectares of land and is predicted to generate 80GWh of energy every year.

All the renewable energy generated by the plant will be supplied to Amazon, helping the firm meet its commitment to achieving its 100% renewables target by 2030.

Lawrence Wu, Co-Founder and President of Sunseap Group, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Amazon on a project of this scale and to help the company reach a laudable goal of powering its operations with 100% renewable energy.”