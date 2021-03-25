Thousands of low income households to be awarded free smart thermostats

A total of 2,000 low income and vulnerable homes in the West Midlands will be fitted with free smart thermostats.

That is part of a trial launched by Bulb in a bid to help households reduce their carbon emissions while saving on their energy bills.

The company plans to install Google Nest Thermostat E devices in a total of 30,000 homes across the country.

The programme, which forms part of the government’s Energy Company Obligation, is forecast to save around 250,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Joe Richardson, General Manager of Bulb UK, said: “Everyone should be able to benefit from the green revolution, so we are installing smart thermostats to help low-income or vulnerable households save money on their energy bills and lower their carbon emissions.

“Smart energy technology will be crucial to help homes around the UK transition to net zero, but we need to make sure no one is left behind.”