Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

Growing Ivy can make homes more energy efficient!

The plant species can reduce the air temperature of buildings by up to 7.2°C, according to a report

Festival Net Zero 2021

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 23 April 2021
Featured Video Play Icon
Image: Shutterstock

Homes that have their walls covered by Ivy can be more energy efficient than ‘bare’ buildings.

That’s one of the findings of a report from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and the University of Reading, which suggests the plant species can reduce the air temperature internally and externally by up to 7.2°C, during the summer.

Published in the Building and Environment journal, the paper investigated the impact of green facades on cooling buildings.

Researchers also found that during winter, the relative humidity of Ivy-clad walls was 5.7% lower inside the building compared to those without the plant.

Dr Tijana Blanusa, RHS Principal Horticultural Scientist, said: “Our research is an important step forward in growing our understanding of green walls.

“Many people with limited space are turning towards vertical gardening as a way of greening their homes or workplaces. We are encouraged by the findings that all the plants tested provide summer cooling benefits without causing humidity issues.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast