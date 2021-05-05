UK wind power breaks new record on Bank Holiday

British wind farms broke a new record on Monday afternoon providing 48.4% of the country’s electricity.

National Grid ESO figures suggest a new wind power record of 17.6GW was set at 3.30pm on Bank Holiday.

This wind power generation figure beats the previous record of 17.5GW set on 13th February.

RenewableUK’s Deputy Chief Executive Melanie Onn said: “On a wet and unseasonably cold May Bank Holiday, Britain’s wind farms generated a record amount of clean power just when we needed it most to stay warm and dry.

“The fact that wind is generating nearly half the country’s electricity shows how central it has become in our modern energy system.

“The UK’s healthy pipeline of wind energy projects set to be built onshore and offshore will help us to reach the government’s target of net zero emissions as fast as possible, and as we ramp up our renewable energy capacity we can expect fresh records in the years ahead”.