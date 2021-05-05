Putting businesses in control of their energy

Vernon Christopher from V&H is just one of many happy Haven Power customers who’s recently had smart meters installed at his business, a farm in Stalbridge.

Mr Christopher is confident that the four new smart meters installed at his business will help to keep him in control of his energy.

“As a farm, we have to budget for everything – electricity is one of those things. In the past it’s been quite difficult because we have four meters on the farm here.

“Having to go around them all has been quite tricky, so hopefully it’ll be easier now.”

This is a promoted article.