Global innovators selected to pilot ‘game-changing’ energy efficient cooling tech

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has chosen 13 innovators from around the world and 18 Latin American companies to jointly pilot “game-changing” energy efficient and climate-smart cooling technologies.

They have been selected as part of its TechEmerge Sustainable Cooling Innovation programme in Latin America, funded by the UK Government’s International Climate Finance, offering a total of $1.5 million (£1.05m) in grant funding for the pilot implementation.

A total of 20 pilots will be conducted to field test and validate innovations in industrial and commercial cooling, temperature-controlled logistics, space cooling, among others.

The 13 innovators are Heat Inverse (US) Pluss Advanced Technologies (India), Konverter Engineering (Mexico), BiofreshTech (Spain), OT Services (Colombia), PackID (Brazil), Elgressy Engineering (Israel), Flair (USA), A.T.E. Enterprises (India), Latius (Mexico), Indafre (Colombia), Purix ApS (Denmark) and Promethean (India).

Companies include 7-Eleven Mexico, Oxxo, Sigma, Fermic, Helados Popsy, Procaps, Serviparamo and Tecam.

Pilot partners will be supported by TechEmerge and its panel of independent advisors throughout field testing, mitigating financial and operational risks for innovators, reducing adoption risks for local firms and facilitating market-entry and tech transfer.

Elizabeth Martínez de Marcano, Country Manager of the Andean Region of IFC said: “Cooling prevents vaccines and medicines from spoiling. It is key to delivering perishable goods to markets and to producing fertiliser, power and more but it also accounts for 15% of global energy use and 10% of greenhouse gas emissions.

“I congratulate our TechEmerge pilot partners for their commitment and ingenuity in advancing innovations that can meet rising demand for cooling while offering one of the most cost-effective ways to fight climate change.”