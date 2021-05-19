Good news on gas for European energy buyers

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

France signals Arenh mechanism is coming to an end as France heads towards full market exposure… Will seasonal French nuclear capacity issues rear their head and what might that mean for prices? What does demand look like across Europe compared to 2020, what does it mean from a recovery perspective and what does that mean considering supply capacity issues as fossil fuel and nuclear generation being phased out?

Gas looks promising in terms of extra pipeline capacity – how might this impact prices, will it offset the need to replenish storage and the short term tightness in LNG supplies?

