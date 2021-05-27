Latest Jobs – Energy Analyst – Brownlow Utilities

As a growing, award-winning energy consultancy, we are looking for a strong candidate to support our energy procurement team based at our modern offices in Skelmersdale, Lancashire. Soon be relocate to Haydock, Merseyside.

The Role

Following an exciting yet thorough insight into the business as a whole – where you will initially work across the various fields of the business in a variety of capacities – tender and contract management will be at the core of the role. This involves the creation of electricity and gas tenders, formalising of contracts and managing the associated contract support requirements. A bespoke IT system and tender process supports the activities of this role, ensuring that tasks are carried out with efficiency and accuracy.

The role also requires excellent communication and interpersonal skills to support the project delivery and ensure that the contract is appropriate for the client. There will be daily contact with Account Managers, clients, suppliers and other Brownlow team members. All of this relies on developing and maintaining strong relationships and communicating with all parties on a regular basis; in person, by phone, email or via online portals.

The Person

You will be a confident, organised and technically competent person, with an interest in the energy industry and the services Brownlow Utilities provides.

Commercially minded, you will have the ability to collate, assess and suggest the optimum, appropriate energy solution to both the client and the internal account manager. With good organisational skills, you will have the ability to manage several tenders and the elements within them at one time. A good understanding of Microsoft Excel and general IT proficiency will be advantageous.

A people person, you will have the ability to communicate and transfer knowledge between both internal and external contacts and use these skills to service the client beyond the contract negotiation phase. You will work as part of a team that has strong set of business values and ethics. Trust, openness, honesty, empathy, teamwork and resilience. A strong desire to make a difference whilst enjoying your work and the environment in which it all happens.

The Company

Brownlow Utilities is an award-winning, independently owned consultancy based in the North West of England offering a range of energy and utility services to businesses in the UK. Our aim is to help businesses manage their energy better; how much they use and the price they pay whilst remaining legally compliant. This involves a portfolio of services covering the procurement and management of gas, electricity and water supplies.

With strong business ethics of trust, honesty and transparency, we are a growing, energetic and challenging business who is trailblazing the way forward in the UK energy consultancy industry.

Key Responsibilities

Manage the end-to-end tender and rate negotiation lifecycle – this will involve new fixed energy contracts, renewals, registrations, bill validation, data profile reports, change of tenancy, supply issues.

Manage tenders for gas and electricity in both fixed and flexible arrangements

Comfortably understand, appreciate and assess contract ‘Terms and Conditions’ and product details.

Use CRM system and inhouse templates to support the tender process.

Gain knowledge on how to communicate with suppliers and understand their respective requirements and online portals.

Resolve queries within your remit and expertise, while escalating or referring to a colleague where appropriate.

Act as a first point of contact for supply enquiries.

Empathise with client issues and strive to resolve them as efficiently as possible.

Manage client requests directly or communicate these to the Account Managers.

Produce reports and updates to support clients.

Appreciate the impact of industry changes on customers.

Build constructive working relationships to ensure successful execution of tasks.

Contribute directly to the provision of advice and guidance on operational issues for internal and external stakeholders.

Provide recommendations on the appropriate products, services and solutions that Brownlow provide.

Key skills and experience

Commercially minded and value driven.

Strong communication skills (both written and verbal).

Ability to work as part of a team yet very strong independently.

Confident, self-motivated and driven.

Excellent organisational skills with the ability to prioritise and manage several different tasks at once

Strong customer-service skills and evidence of good customer service delivery

Good IT skills and technically competent

Package Available

This role is offered on a permanent contract, with a standard 6-month probation period to ensure both the business and candidate are happy in their new position. The role attracts a very competitive level salary, annual company bonus, pension scheme opportunities and a healthy, supportive working environment – including off-site team building activities and social events

If this sounds like the role for you or you would like more information, please contact [email protected].