TotalEnergies plots course for LNG decarbonisation

The company has joined forces with Novatek to explore ways to reduce emissions from LNG production

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 4 June 2021
TotalEnergies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia’s producer Novatek to work together on the decarbonisation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) production.

The partners plan to use renewable power to drive emissions down.

They also aim to develop large-scale carbon capture and storage solutions and explore opportunities for developing clean hydrogen and ammonia.

They say the partnership will support the low-cost resources of the Yamal and Gydan peninsulas in Russia and their large potential for geological storage.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, said: “Our two companies are joining forces to deliver sustainable solutions to reduce emissions from our LNG projects and to provide low carbon LNG to our customers.”

