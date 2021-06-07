Webinar: Accelerating NET ZERO with GREEN GAS

Last year’s extreme weather and climate events confirmed that emissions of greenhouse gases are changing our climate.

To address the problem, UK has been the first to pass legislation that commits the country to 100% NET ZERO emissions by 2050.

NET ZERO refers to achieving a balance between the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere. Put simply, this means that emissions from transport, agriculture, and industry will need to be cut.

Renewable gases, such as biogas and biomethane, are the most affordable solutions to accelerate the achievement of this goal as they are available NOW, and the transition must start as soon as possible.

In this webinar, you’ll learn not only the vital role of green gases for net-zero energy systems by 2050 but also how AB Energy UK’s technologies could help your business in reducing emissions in the most cost-efficient way.

Key topics:

The NET ZERO strategy with green gases

There is no NET ZERO without biogas and biomethane

Accelerating net zero with green technologies of AB Energy UK: Biogas systems, Upgrading, Air emissions treatment and more

What about H2? Hydrogen: what it might look like in 2050

Confirmed speakers:

Geoff Curran, Co-Founder, Future Net Zero & Energy Live

Dr Nick Primmer, Policy and Market Analyst, The Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association (ADBA)

Gary Collins, Country Manager UK & ROI, AB Energy UK

Main Partners: Energy Live News & Future Net Zero

REGISTER HERE: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1664844638022371339?source=ELN

This is a promoted article.