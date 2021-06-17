Europe urged to ban landfilling wind turbine blades by 2025

The wind industry has called for a Europe-wide ban on landfilling wind turbine blades by 2025.

Industry organisation WindEurope has committed to reusing, recycling, or recovering 100% of decommissioned wind turbine blades.

Currently, the recycling of wind turbine blades poses multiple challenges because of the nature of some composite materials such as glass and carbon fibres used in their construction.

With this call, the industry also committs not to send decommissioned blades from Europe to other countries outside of Europe for landfilling.

It plans to set out a roadmap that will outline the steps needed to accelerate wind turbine blade circularity.

WindEurope estimates nearly 25,000 tonnes of European blades will reach the end of their operational life every year by 2025.

It also expects that Germany and Spain will see the highest number of decommissioned blades, followed by Denmark.

Giles Dickson, WindEurope Chief Executive Officer, said: “A ban on landfilling wind turbine blades will help accelerate the development of sustainable recycling technologies.

“Austria, Finland, Germany, and the Netherlands already have a landfill ban in place. But we call upon the European Commission to propose a harmonised European approach.”