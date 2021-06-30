UK to refresh standards to increase accessibility of EV charge points

Recent surveys have concluded that the majority of disabled drivers are keen to buy electric vehicles (EVs) but only if chargers are made more accessible for them.

The government has today announced a new partnership with the national disability charity Motability to improve the accessibility of EV charging infrastructure.

The Department for Transport has commissioned the British Standards Institute to develop accessibility standards to make EV charge points across the country more accessible by the summer of next year.

These standards will provide the industry with the guidance and a new definition of ‘fully accessible’, ‘partially accessible’ and ‘not accessible’ public EV charge points.

The set of new standards is expected to guide over certain aspects, including the adequate space between bollards, the suitable height of charging units to be accessed by wheelchair users and the size of the parking bay and the kerb height.

Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said: “With sales of EVs increasing and the government’s net zero ambitions accelerating, I want to make it as easy as possible for EV drivers to charge up their vehicles at public charge point across the UK, regardless of their mobility.”

Barry Le Grys MBE, Chief Executive Officer at Motability, said: “There is a risk that disabled people are left behind as the UK’s transition to electric vehicles approaches and Motability wants to ensure that this does not happen.”