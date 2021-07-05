Energy link to heal Anglo German relations after EURO clash?

Although England kicked Germany out of EURO 2020 a few days ago, a massive £1.4 billion energy link might bridge the feelings between the two countries.

During her final UK visit as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the UK’s Prime Minister reaffirmed their support for the so-called Neuconnect project.

The electricity interconnector is designed to create an ‘energy highway’ between the UK and Germany that is predicted to allow 1.4GW of electricity to flow in either direction.

It is forecast to deliver a net reduction in carbon emissions of 16 million tonnes of carbon dioxide during a 25-year period.

That is equivalent to planting 28 million new trees or removing 400,000 cars off the road in a year.

The project marks the largest UK-German investment underway and will allow the two countries’ grids to share excess renewable energy in a bid to accelerate decarbonisation.

Chair of the NeuConnect Board and Partner at lead investor Meridiam, Julia Prescot said: “The UK and Germany share a common goal in delivering greener, cleaner and more resilient infrastructure so we welcome this support for NeuConnect and are delighted to commit to delivering this vital new energy link.

“Despite the challenging times, NeuConnect continues to make strong progress, keeping us on track to reach financial close in the Autumn and begin major construction work next year.”