IKEA offers £35 to customers for green energy switching

IKEA’s customers will be offered £35 to switch to a green tariff.

The Swedish furniture giant has today unveiled plans to offer £35 credit to customers who log in to its website and switch to one of the low-cost participating tariffs that are available from a number of different green energy suppliers.

The scheme is part of IKEA’s partnership with the green energy platform Big Clean Switch.

In April, IKEA owner Ingka Group announced an investment of €4 billion (£3.4bn) to support its transition towards using 100% renewable energy across its entire value chain by 2030.

Greg Lucas, Sustainability Manager at IKEA UK, said, “Millions of homes across the UK are already benefiting from IKEA products and services that help to reduce waste, energy and water, as well as to save money, which is why we’re so pleased to be able to partner with Big Clean Switch and help our customers switch to green energy suppliers too.”

Jon Fletcher, Chief Executive Officer of Big Clean Switch, said, “Too many UK households are put off switching supplier because they think it will be too much trouble or they don’t trust the energy market and as a result, they’re often paying hundreds of pounds more than they should be.”