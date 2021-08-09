Humber runs like the wind with new round of next-gen investment

The Humber region has secured £266 million of government and private sector investment to support the development of next-generation wind turbines.

The new round of funding is predicted to create and protect more than 1,340 jobs.

The government’s £160 million Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support scheme will award funding to offshore wind manufacturers Siemens Gamesa and GRI Renewable to further develop offshore wind manufacturing facilities in the Humber region.

Siemens Gamesa plans to invest £186 million to expand its blade manufacturing plant near Hull.

The investment will underpin the development of 100-metre high offshore wind turbines and blades.

In addition, GRI Renewable Industries will build facilities at Able Marine Energy Park, Hull, with a £78 million investment in an offshore wind turbine tower factory, a move that is forecast to create up to 260 jobs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The Humber region embodies the UK’s green industrial revolution, with new investment into developing the next generation of wind turbines set to create new jobs, export opportunities and clean power across the country.

“With less than a hundred days to go until the climate summit COP26, we need to see more countries embracing new technologies, building green industries and phasing out coal power for a sustainable future.”

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “With its close proximity to some of the world’s largest offshore wind farms and strong skills base, the Humber region is vitally important for the growth of the British offshore wind industry and is at the heart of our green recovery.

“Our announcement backed by private investment will give a boost to this important industrial heartland, creating and supporting thousands of good quality jobs across the region while ensuring it is on the frontline of developing the next generation of offshore wind turbines.”