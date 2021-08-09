Boris Johnson criticised for comments on Thatcher coal mine closures

Boris Johnson‘s comments on his recent trip in Scotland that Margaret Thatcher helped the environment by closing coal mines sparked criticism.

Visiting an offshore wind farm in the Moray Firth as part of his two-day trip to Scotland, the Prime Minister said the closures gave the UK ‘a big early start’ in the fight against climate change.

Responding to these comments, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said: “Lives and communities were utterly devastated by Thatcher’s destruction of the coal industry, which had zero to do with any concern she had for the planet.

“To treat that as something to laugh about is crass and deeply insensitive to that reality.”