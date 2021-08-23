UK unlocks £160m energy efficiency package for social houses

Nearly 38,000 social homes across the UK are set to benefit from a new £160 million government cash injection aimed to improve the energy efficiency of the social housing sector.

Local authorities and housing associations will be able to secure a share of the new scheme through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.

Designed to fund improvements for some of the UK’s worst energy-performing social housing properties, the scheme is forecast to help tenants cut emissions and save around £170 a year on their energy bills.

According to official data, homes account for nearly 15% of the UK’s carbon dioxide emissions.

The government has also unveiled plans to invest nearly £9 billion to increase the energy efficiency of homes, schools and hospitals across the UK.

Minister for Business, Energy and Corporate Responsibility Lord Callanan, said: “Today’s announcement is a vital step forward in eradicating UK fuel poverty and improving the lives and homes of low income households, all while creating new work for local plumbers, builders and tradespeople who will be building homes fit for our greener future.”