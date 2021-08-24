‘Humans, the chief cause of the climate changes we are seeing today’

The biggest implication from the sixth Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report is the presentation of evidence that shows is unequivocal that humans are the chief cause of the climate changes we are seeing on the planet today.

That’s the suggestion from Dr Matthew Blackett, Curriculum Lead, Energy and Environment at Coventry University who spoke to ELN about the current extreme weather patterns in parts of Europe and their correlation with the findings of the IPCC report: “We should be concerned because the changes that we are seeing on the planet are happening. They are happening ever increasingly. But the report also says that it is not too late to stop things getting completely out of control.”

Asked about which individuals’ actions can significantly decrease further climate change and environmental issues, Dr Blackett said: “There are things that the individual can obviously take part in like, for example, reducing the mileage they travel …but it is something that needs to be done at a high level, at governmental level, so policies need to be changed to ensure that these things are done on a much larger scale than they are being undertaken at the moment.”

Listen to the podcast to hear the full interview.