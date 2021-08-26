Efficiency & Environment

Repsol produces ‘Spain’s first’ plane biofuel from waste

The batch consists of 5,300 tonnes of sustainable plane fuel, which Repsol claims will avoid up to 300 tonnes of carbon emissions

The Big Zero report

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Thursday 26 August 2021
Image: rSnapshotPhotos / Shutterstock

Repsol has produced ‘Spain’s first’ batch of aviation biofuel from waste.

The batch consists of 5,300 tonnes of sustainable plane fuel, which Repsol claims will avoid up to 300 tonnes of carbon emissions – the same as 40 flights between Madrid and Bilbao.

Biomass was used as the raw material for the fuel, with this batch the third produced by Repsol in Spain.

The production follows its announcement of a plan to produce 1.3 million tonnes of sustainable biofuels in 2025 and more than 2 million tonnes in 2030.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast