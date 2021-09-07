Leeds plugs in ‘UK’s first’ solar-powered Park and Ride

Leeds has become home to what is described as the UK’s first solar-powered ‘Park and Ride’.

The £38.5 million project is designed to cut carbon dioxide emissions and reduce traffic congestion.

The site, which will provide secure cycle storage and 1,200 vehicle spaces, has been fitted with solar panels and battery storage technology and electric buses will take people into Leeds centre.

Energy from the solar panels will also power 26 electric vehicle charging points.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “This is step forward in tackling the climate emergency and our wider aim of transforming the Leeds City Region into a net zero carbon economy by 2038.”

Councillor Kim Groves, Transport Lead for the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: “Enhanced public transport links will not only enable firms to attract high calibre staff from across the south and east of Yorkshire but also significantly improve the daily commute for those already employed in Leeds.”