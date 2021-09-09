Jet zero boosted with new hydrogen plans

The UK’s jet zero has come one step closer to takeoff!

Cranfield Aerospace Solutions (CAeS), a British SME, has announced it has purchased and taken delivery of a Britten-Norman Islander plane that it plans to retrofit with hydrogen fuel cell technology.

The company intends to start test flights with hydrogen powertrains that will enable it to reach its goal, to make zero-emissions flight commercially available by 2025.

CAeS aims for the first test flight to take place in the first quarter of 2023 and for the zero emissions product to be in the Islander market in 2025.

The offering is expected to be available both as a retrofit solution and incorporated into the new model of the Islander.

Paul Hutton, Chief Executive Officer of CAeS, said: “We are excited to begin testing our hydrogen fuel cell powertrain technology on a widely used commercial aircraft.

“It is critical that the aviation industry delivers real zero emissions aircraft solutions to reduce its impact on the environment. We are now rapidly progressing to delivering the first certified emissions-free passenger-carrying aircraft services anywhere in the world.”