UK opens new £105m advanced materials research and innovation hub

A new £105 million advanced materials research and innovation hub based at the University of Manchester has officially been opened.

The Henry Royce Institute Hub building hosts state-of-the-art equipment and facilities for sustainable materials, metals processing, digital fabrication and biomedical materials research.

It has been designed to catalyse industry engagement and accelerate the development and commercialisation of advanced materials.

Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser, Chief Executive of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), unveiled a plaque to mark the official opening of the building, which will be home to 400 researchers, PhD students and staff.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng welcomed the new facility, stating: “The UK has a globally competitive advantage in advanced materials and manufacturing and our new Innovation Strategy sets out our ambition to capitalise on our unique capabilities to fire up our economy.

“Backed by government, this new multi-million-pound centre at the Henry Royce Institute will provide state-of-the-art facilities for the UK’s most innovative researchers to drive forward advanced materials research and commercialise new technologies and products that could help transform whole industries, from life sciences to renewable energy.”