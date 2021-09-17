Britain’s EV rapid charging infrastructure secures £75m

Electric vehicle (EV) charging services provider Osprey Charging will invest £75 million in building more than 150 rapid EV charging hubs across the UK over the next four years.

Each hub will accommodate up to 12 rapid chargers, which means the project will deliver 1,500 units nationwide.

The charging infrastructure will be capable of adding 100 miles of range in as little as ten minutes.

The first hub is expected to open in Wolverhampton next month.

Ian Johnston, Chief Executive Officer of Osprey Charging, said: “The EV market is booming, with sales up over 117% year-on-year and EV adoption continuing to grow exponentially.

“In less than nine years’ time, buying a new petrol or diesel car will be impossible, so it’s crucial that public charging infrastructure stays ahead of the curve. Through this rollout we will make charging anxiety a thing of the past.”