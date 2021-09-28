EVs to increase by 3000% in the Midlands by 2030

Electric vehicle (EV) use across the Midlands is expected to increase by more than 3000% by the end of 2030.

That’s the finding from a new report by Midlands Connect, which suggests that the installation of public EV charging points must be six times faster than it currently is to accommodate for the increase.

The study reveals that currently 93% of EV owners have access to off-street parking but a third of Midlands households do not have off-street parking and would need public chargers to make the switch.

The report found that 55% of the 3,500 drivers from the region it surveyed cite lack of public charging points as the main barrier for adoption. Despite these uncertainties, 77% would consider buying an EV as their next car.

It estimates that by 2030, there will be 1.7 million EVs in the Midlands, or one in every four cars. The current ratio is one in every one-hundred vehicles being electric and to account for the increase in popularity, 39,410 new public EV charging points will have to be built by the end of this decade.

Maria Machancoses, Chief Executive of Midlands Connect, commented: “We’re in the grip of a climate emergency, and when it comes to installing EV charging points, the Midlands cannot fall behind.

“We know that being worried about not being able to charge when needed is a major factor that puts many off making their next car electric; this needs to change.

“By working together to create a region-wide EV strategy and overcome the challenges of installing the infrastructure we need, we can move one step closer to decarbonising our transport network.”