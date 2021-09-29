US smart electric grid projects receive $11m boost

Nearly $11 million (£8.12m) in funding has been announced to support projects that promote the development of a high-performing, smart electric grid in New York.

The modernisation of the grid will enable the integration of a diverse supply of renewable energy sources, enhance overall grid performance and resiliency as well as help customers reduce their energy consumption, costs and environmental impacts.

It will also support New York’s goal to generate 70% of the state’s electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030.

The 12 awarded projects include developing a monitoring and control device to support a secure data connection from the grid operator to solar, storage and electric vehicle (EV) chargers; developing a software system using real-time situational awareness of load, solar generation and severe weather forecasts to increase operational efficiency; and studying the development of an energy storage system using hydrogen as an energy carrier.

Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO NYSERDA said: “New York’s clean energy future requires a modernised electric grid that is capable of delivering the state’s nation-leading vision for a zero-emission electricity system by 2040.

“These innovative projects are helping to develop, pilot and test the smart grid technologies and solutions that will accelerate the transformation toward an advanced, digitally enhanced and dynamically managed high-performing electric grid for New York State.”