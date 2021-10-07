‘Britain will face tighter electricity supplies this winter’, National Grid boss warns

Britain is set to see tighter electricity supplies in the coming winter months compared to previous years.

That’s the suggestion from National Grid Chief Executive John Pettigrew who explained that the margin between electricity supply and demand will be tighter this winter, speaking at the Financial Times’ Energy Transition Strategies Summit.

Mr Pettigrew said he anticipated margins to be very similar to 2016/2017 levels.

According to National Grid ESO, weather and electricity imports and exports can cause tight margins.

Periods of tight margins have an impact on the cost of balancing supply and demand.

The National Grid boss also warned that households and businesses across the UK will most likely face little respite from the impact of gas price hikes, which have already put pressure on Britain’s energy sector.

In reaction to the warning from National Grid’s Chief Executive that Britain will face tighter electricity supplies this winter, Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “National Grid’s warning underscores the urgency of investing in new nuclear capacity to secure reliable, always-on, emissions-free power, alongside other zero-carbon sources.

“Without fresh investment, the UK will continue to rely on volatile gas markets threatening not only our climate targets but also our energy security. Without new nuclear capacity, prices and emissions will continue to rise.”