Gogoro launches battery swapping system in China

Technology company Gogoro has launched its battery swapping system in China, the largest two-wheel vehicle market in the world.

It is partnering with Chinese firms Yadea and Dachangjiang (DCJ) to introduce the new Gogoro-powered Huan Huan battery swapping brand initially in Hangzhou and to additional cities in 2022.

The Gogoro Network is an open platform for battery swapping and smart mobility services, with the batteries used to power lightweight EVs and electric scooters that slide in and out of its swap stations.

Horace Luke, Founder and CEO, Gogoro said: “Yadea, DCJ, and Gogoro have partnered to take electric two-wheel transportation in China to a new level of sustainability, reliability and safety.

“Today’s launch in China, the world’s largest two-wheel market with more than 300 million riders, is a key milestone for all cities. By working with Yadea, the world’s leading electric two-wheel maker and DCJ, China’s largest gas two-wheel maker, we are making safe and convenient electric mobility accessible to people in Hangzhou China today and in the future to hundreds of millions of urban riders in China and around the world.”

Yadea and Dachangjiang are both developing vehicles that run on Gogoro’s battery swapping technology.

Dong Jinggui, Chairman, Yadea Technology Group added: “Gogoro’s leading battery swapping system delivers a new standard for electric refueling that reduces consumer anxiety in battery life and range, battery availability and overall usage costs.

“With Huan Huan’s launch of Gogoro’s battery swapping system in Hangzhou, we are unveiling two new vehicles as part of a larger portfolio of Gogoro-powered vehicles. Together, we are changing the future of green transportation in China and we are looking forward to expanding to several new cities in 2022.”