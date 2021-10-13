India to make up 35% of all new Asian midstream oil and gas projects by 2025

India will account for a third of Asian midstream oil and gas projects by 2025.

That’s according to new findings from data and analytics company GlobalData, which revealed that in the next four years, India is likely to begin the operations of 118 midstream oil and gas projects.

These would make up 35% of the total upcoming projects of their kind on the continent.

Out of these 118 projects, transmission pipelines would make up 55, liquid storage – 43, liquefied natural gas (LNG) – 17 and gas processing projects would amount to three.

The report cites the Kandla–Gorakhpur LPG pipeline as one of the key projects as it will have a length of 2,757km and cost upwards of $1.4 billion (£1.028bn).

Bhargavi Gandham, Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, remarked: “Being one of the rapidly growing economies in the world, India is one of the largest consumers and importers of oil and gas globally.

“The country is developing a robust midstream infrastructure for greater imports, transport and storage to meet the growing demand for oil and gas.”