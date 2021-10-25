Nicola Sturgeon pledges “fastest possible transition” away from oil and gas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has today promised that Scotland will move away from the oil and gas sector as soon as possible.

In a keynote speech setting out how Scotland can lead the world into a “green revolution”, the First Minister said: “Our focus will be on achieving the fastest possible just transition for the oil and gas sector – one that delivers jobs and economic benefit ensures our energy security and meets our climate obligations.

“Arguably, there is no country in the world better placed than Scotland to maximise the benefit of that transition.”

Ahead of COP26 that will begin in Glasgow in just a few days, Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish Government will announce a new energy strategy next year.

The First Minister added that as part of this new strategy a Just Transition plan for the energy sector will be developed with a particular focus on the northeast of Scotland.