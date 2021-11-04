COP26, Efficiency & Environment, Technology, Top Stories

COP26 Live: Envision Virgin Racing Formula E speeds up race to net zero

Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer at Envision Virgin Racing Formula E Team spoke to ELN about his expectations from COP26

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 4 November 2021
The transport sector is responsible for nearly 30% of the environmental problem that we are dealing with today.

That’s the suggestion from Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer at Envision Virgin Racing Formula E Team who spoke to ELN on the first day of COP26 about his expectations on the conference: “As we know the stakes are very high, that’s why there are so many meetings going on to make sure that we steer the world in a direction of 1.5°C,

“What is interesting for me is that to achieve that takes many things that need to happen and we are here today to try to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles.

Mr Filippi who took part in the UN and COP26 event ‘Sports for Climate Action, the Race to Net Zero’ added: “The role of our team and the prototype we have here is to show how quickly we can improve the technology and give to people a glimpse of the future.”

Watch the video to listen to the entire interview.

