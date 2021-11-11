COP26 Live: London’s King’s Cross unveils carbon-neutral certification

As COP26 is today discussing Built Environment policies, the King’s Cross Estate in London has announced it has become carbon-neutral.

The announcement means that every building in the 67-acre regeneration site has been verified as carbon-neutral.

King’s Cross achieved carbon-neutrality through green tariffs and carbon offset.

The King’s Cross Central Limited Partnership that owns and manages the King’s Cross Estate also said it will plant a series of new UK forests more than seven times the size of the Estate.

Claudine Blamey, Head of Sustainability and Digital Strategy at King’s Cross, added: “This

is a significant milestone in our journey to become net zero.

“We are incredibly proud to achieve carbon-neutrality and our universal approach to our carbon footprint means we leave no stone unturned.”