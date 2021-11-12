Efficiency & Environment

How sustainable is this year’s Christmas tree?

A new study has revealed that more than half of Brits are looking to shop more climate conscious this Christmas

Kiran Bose
Friday 12 November 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Lockdown forced more shoppers to roam the internet for their favourite finds – but research suggests that’s not the only imprint left behind.

According to a new study by eBay, 55% of Brits are looking to shop more consciously this Christmas, with thought for the planet, people and communities a top priority for what goes under the tree.

Considering the UK’s hosting of COP26 during the past fortnight, it’s no surprise that climate change is hot on everyone’s tongue in the month before the first post-lockdown festivities begin.

The study has revealed that searches for “sustainable gifts” increased by an enormous 315% last year and “ethical gifts” saw a 27% jump.

Around 5 in 10 Brits said the ‘good of our planet’ would be front of mind when they picked out gifts this year.

However, climate change is not the only reason that people want to shop more sustainably, with 44% of shoppers explaining that covid has made them want to support small businesses more this Christmas.

