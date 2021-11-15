Water – everybody’s issue

At Everflow, we work with small to medium-sized businesses. That was always the plan; Josh Gill, our CEO, set the company up in 2015 specifically to engage with the market, as he felt it was traditionally underserved by the water industry.

And one thing we’ve learned from working with SMEs, especially when it comes to saving water, is that employees aren’t bill payers – and it shows.

While the lack of smart meters in the UK means we’re all, to some extent, disconnected from how much water we’re actually using, the situation in businesses is magnified.

Whereas at home they might pause before turning the heating up or reboiling the kettle, they have no such compunctions at work – because the water and heat they use there is, to all intents and purposes, free.

Net zero

In the UK, six per cent of our carbon emissions can be attributed to water use. That’s because water, while seeming plentiful, is not carbon-neutral. Greenhouse gas emissions are produced every time we use water in any way, whether through heating, treating or transporting it.

Which is why, if we’re to make any headway in the UK’s aim of being net zero by 2050, we need to make sure everybody is more aware of their water usage – and wastage – wherever they are.

In the UK, 30 per cent of water is used by businesses, which is why we at Everflow are passionate about cutting water wastage among our SME customers.

And to do this, firms need to make sure their employees are engaged with the issue; they need to be aware of how much water is being used, to make it more tangible.

Hot water

But it’s not just, strictly speaking about the water we use.

Around five out of the six per cent of UK carbon emissions linked to water are from heating water in businesses and homes. In fact, heating water can account for a fifth of a business’s energy bills.

So saving water here reduces not just water bills but energy bills too.

However, the pandemic has fuelled a renewed focus on washing our hands – and rightly so. However, the myth persists that a good hand-wash needs boiling hot water, which is where the energy wastage comes in.

Most boilers can take a while to heat water up, which means that a lot of perfectly drinkable tap water, at flow rates of up to 15 litres per minute, is being wasted while people wait for 20 seconds of warmth.

However, most people are unaware that water can only kill germs on its own when it’s so hot that it would scald their hands. Instead, it is the soap that kills the germs – and that works just as well in cold water as warm or hot.

How to engage employees

Here, a little awareness can make all the difference, such as signs in kitchens, toilets and communal areas, or monthly meter readings shared throughout the team.

Because, just like residential water users, they can only take steps to reduce their consumption if they’re aware of it in the first place.

Employers can also make it easier for their staff to save water, with very little outlay.

Nobody wants to wash their hands in cold water in the depths of winter, so consider using aerating, flow reducing tap nozzles (or flow reducing valves under the sink) take the sting out during the colder months.

In the staff kitchen, consider buying a dishwasher; the initial expense will soon pay for itself, as it uses considerably less water than running a sink full of hot water to wash every plate and cup, often a number of times throughout the day.

While there are steps employers can make to reduce water consumption, such as the signage hardware mentioned above, it is vitally important that employees are fully engaged in the matter too.

That’s why our CEO, Josh Gill, recently launched the #100Pledges campaign, for members of the team to commit to at least one water-saving action and really think about every drop of water they use.

The initiative has been so successful within Everflow that we’re now calling on businesses across the country to follow suit and encourage their teams to count every drop by joining our campaign. We’ve even created a free toolkit to help at www.everflowwater.com/100-pledges – because we all need to play our part.

This is a promoted article.