Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Ofgem appoints British Gas as SoLR for two collapsed firms

British Gas will take on supplying nearly 35,500 domestic customers

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 23 November 2021
Image: Alex Yeung / Shutterstock

British Gas has been appointed to take over customers of Neon Reef Limited and Social Energy Supply that went bust last week. 

Just a few hours after Bulb announced that it had entered special administration following rumours about its collapse, the regulator said nearly 35,500 domestic customers of the two suppliers that exited the market last week will now be transferred to British Gas.

Ofgem said these customers’ energy supply will continue uninterrupted and their credit balances will be protected.

In the coming days, customers of both suppliers will be contacted about the changes.

In recent months, British Gas has taken on a total of 447,600 customers that were left behind after the collapse of People’s Energy, PfP Energy and MoneyPlus Energy. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast