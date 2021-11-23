Silver success at international Environment Awards’ event for Water Plus

Water retailer Water Plus has received Silver in an international green award, after their work helping organisations cut water waste and impacts on the environment – along with raising awareness around water use. The water retailer was also Finalists in two business award categories – and received Certificates of Recognition at an event this month.

The International Green Apple Environment Award recognises the organisation’s key work in three main areas including: helping identify water waste such as leaks and highlight opportunities to invest in proactive water management measures and monitoring along with water-saving technology; raising awareness amongst organisations about water waste , risks to supply on-site and highlighting how to be more sustainable amongst Water Plus employees; increasing partnerships with community groups and organisations to reduce environmental impacts along with supporting tree-planting in the UK.

The water retailer – who is also highlighting how looking at water can help organisations go Net Zero – was up against more than 500 other nominations in the International Green Apple Awards.

At an awards ceremony in London, Water Plus heard, they had won a “National Silver” Award in the Environmental Improvement category. Green Apple Environment Awards were handed out for Bronze, Silver and Gold at the event.

The Green Organisation said their event was “carbon-neutral” and a donation has been made to the Green Earth Appeal to support tree-planting and wildlife, on Water Plus’s behalf.

Before the event, Water Plus had already made further updates to their travel policy this year for staff to do more to limit impacts on the environment – covering journeys while at work and carbon impacts. Representatives used reusable water bottles and either walked to the award venue from Euston and Marylebone train stations, or used 100% electric taxis in the city, while moving across London, as part of steps to reduce impacts on the environment – avoiding carbon emissions linked to other transport options.

Andy Hughes, Water Plus Chief Executive, said: “We’re delighted to receive recognition of all our work to help organisations and raise awareness around the opportunities – and savings – from looking closer at water use, to taking steps to cut waste to limit risks to how businesses and other organisations operate. Our technical water expertise and customer information and support is helping cut water waste across England and Scotland and identifying issues early that may cause disruption, which also help keep running costs low. Plus, less water waste means less carbon created, so less Scope 3 emissions, helping towards environmental targets and Net Zero.

“We’re committed to making sustainability and minimising our environmental impact core to our business, our people and our customers. From helping sites install water reduction approaches and extra tracking, to highlighting how water efficiency helps organisations and Net Zero aims, plus increasing tree-planting in the UK, supporting peatland restoration and trialling technology to use water more effectively, we’re taking action.”

Water Plus also received Certificates of Recognition this month, after being Finalists in both the Science, Technology and Innovation category and the Digital Transformation category at the Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce Business Awards 2021. They also reached the judging round, before the shortlisting in categories, for the Sustainability and Environment Award category.

The Green Apple Awards are run by The Green Organisation – an international, independent, non-profit, non-political environment group that began in 1994 to recognise, reward and promote environmental best practice around the world. The venue for the Green Apple Awards was moved from the Houses of Parliament to the nearby The Royal Horseguards Hotel in Whitehall Court, London.

Water Plus, which is the largest water retailer in the UK, has its main office in Stoke-on-Trent, which has electric car charging, recycling points on each floor and is also zero waste to landfill.

More on steps organisations can take to reduce water waste can be found at: www.water-plus.co.uk/sustainability