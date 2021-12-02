UK to help Malaysia on its net zero journey following COP26

The UK will work to support Malaysia through its climate transition, following agreements made at COP26.

Malaysia was one of many countries to sign the Glasgow Climate Pact and agree to strengthen their 2030 emission reduction targets to align their policies more with the Paris Agreement.

British High Commissioner to Malaysia Charles Hay spoke in Kuala Lumpur yesterday to confirm the UK’s position to help the country on its journey towards low carbon infrastructure and carbon-neutrality.

The Southeast Asian country was also a signatory of the agreement to end deforestation and reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

The UK will now provide more financial support to help developing countries such as Malaysia get on track to achieving these goals; the UK has doubled its international climate finance to £11.6 billion for the next four years.

Specifically for Southeast Asian countries, £110 million will be provided through the ASEAN Catalytic Green Finance Facility and £274 million through the UK Climate Action for a Resilient Asia.

Mr Hay said: “Climate change is at the centre of our diplomatic activities because it is our most pressing global problem. We all need to work together to solve it, and if we don’t we will fall together.

“Together for Our Planet is a core theme of the UK’s presidency of COP26. It sums up the UK’s climate partnership with Malaysia.”