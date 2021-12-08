Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Centrica to sell Norwegian oil and gas assets

The British gas owner’s subsidiary will sell its Norwegian oil and gas business and a North Sea field for $1m

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 8 December 2021
Image: Harald Pettersen / Equinor

Centrica has today said it has agreed to sell Spirit Energy’s oil and gas assets in Norway to Equinor and Sval Energi for about $1.07m (£800m).

These assets include Spirit Energy’s Norwegian oil and gas exploration and production business and the Statfjord field in the North Sea. 

The British Gas owner, which has a 69% shareholding of Spirit Energy, aims to simplify and “de-risk” its business model while focusing on activities in markets in the UK and Ireland.

The move follows an organisational restructure last year and the sale of its North American subsidiary Direct Energy for $3.63 billion (£2.8bn).

Centrica said it will retain its shareholding in Spirit Energy and will invest in energy transition opportunities, including carbon capture and storage and hydrogen projects.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast