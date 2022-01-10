2021 hailed as record year for smart meter rollout

The Data Communications Company (DCC) which operates and maintains Britain’s national smart meter network has reported that 17 million meters are now connected.

It said the network increased by eight million meters in 2021, an 87% increase.

First-generation smart meters (SMETS1) on the network more than doubled in the last year, while SMETS2 continued their steady growth.

Smart DCC Chief Executive Officer Angus Flett said: “The growth of our network is due to the hard work of the DCC’s customers, the energy suppliers and network operators.

“They’ve not only kept installation rates strong, but this year they’ve embraced technologies at scale that are helping us reach more homes and small businesses – such as dual band communications.

“Already the odds are that if you have a smart meter, it’s connected to the DCC’s network, which is proving itself as the backbone of a new digital energy infrastructure for Britain.”