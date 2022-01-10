US small businesses awarded $35m for clean energy and climate solutions

Small businesses in the US have been awarded funding totalling $35 million (£25.8m) for clean energy and climate solutions.

A total of 158 projects across 29 states will share the fund, with the aim of developing clean energy technologies, ranging from climate research tools to improved batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

Other selected projects include the development of next-generation plastic recycling technology, commercialising a new low cost and efficient hydrogen energy storage system and an effective and economic solution to capturing carbon dioxide from air.

They are expected to help build a diverse climate workforce and help the US achieve its goal of a net zero carbon economy by 2050.

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said: “Supporting small businesses will ensure we are tapping into all of America’s talent to develop clean energy technologies that will help us tackle the climate crisis.

“DOE’s investments will enable these economic engines to optimise and commercialise their breakthroughs, while developing the next generation of climate leaders and helping to build a sustainable future to benefit all Americans.”