Anglian Water launches its biggest apprenticeship drive

Anglian Water has launched its largest-ever apprenticeship programme with 54 new positions being available.

The scheme promises to offer to successful apprentices a permanent role at the end of the course.

Candidates will have the chance to work and learn in operational, maintenance and engineering roles across the region.

Courses that are a combination of classroom and practical learning can last up to four years depending on each position’s requirements.

The programme will be open for applications until 13th February, with successful applicants set to start their roles in August.