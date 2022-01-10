Views sought on Alton energy recovery facility environmental permit variation

The Environment Agency has launched a second public consultation on an environmental permit variation application for an energy recovery facility from waste operator Veolia.

Veolia ES Hampshire Limited applied to vary its existing Alton Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) environmental permit to allow the operation of a proposed advanced energy recovery facility in Hampsire.

It follows an initial consultation to seek public views in May last year.

The Environment Agency is now looking specifically for environmental or health considerations from members of the public, as the request from Veolia is a “significant variation” to the existing Alton permit for the proposed facility.

The proposed plant would be capable of treating around 330,000 tonnes of non-recyclable, non-hazardous waste every year from homes and businesses.

Colin Chiverton, Area Environment Manager at the Environment Agency said: “We have decided that the application has provided sufficient information for us to determine that the facility will not cause harm to the environment or people’s health.

“There is now the opportunity for members of the public to examine and make comments on our draft decision document and the conditions we are ‘minded to’ include in the draft variation notice. We will review these comments to ensure that we consider all relevant issues raised before making our final decision.”

The new consultation will run until 18th February 2022, with communities able to comment online via the consultation portal – Citizen Space.