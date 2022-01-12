Gas prices correct significantly, but remain high across Europe

In this episode of the Resonance you will learn:

LNG into Europe helps to stabilise gas prices

The odd but interesting outlook for gas prices across the remaining quarters of 2022

The astonishing peaks in power prices seen in France as levels begin to normalise

Germany’s continued phasing out of nuclear power questioned amid a supply crunch

The significant carbon sell-off

When we might see deliveries through NordStream 2 and political battles persist.

