Government backs hydrogen from BECCS technologies

A pot of £5 million government funding has been made available

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 12 January 2022
The government has today launched a new programme that will support the production of hydrogen from biomass and waste.

Businesses, research institutions and universities will be able to bid for a share of £5 million new government funding to develop technologies to produce hydrogen generated through Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS).

The BECCS process produces hydrogen from biomass and waste while capturing and storing the carbon released during the process.

Energy and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands said: “This innovative technology offers incredible potential for removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, crucial to reaching our net zero goals.

“This government funding will help support the development of this new technology in the UK, boosting green jobs and investment while slashing carbon emissions.”

