Six schools selected to work with House of Lords on climate change

Students from six schools have been chosen from across Britain to work with the House of Lords on climate change and the environment.

They will join forces with the Environment and Climate Change Select Committee, scrutinising government policies via virtual meetings.

The students will have the opportunity to give their views and say what the committee should ask government ministers and other witnesses during evidence sessions or what they should consider when it prepares reports.

They will also learn about the work of the committee and the House of Lords through special briefings from Parliament.

The six schools, which have been selected from more than 100 that applied to take part, are: Birkenhead Sixth Form College, Wirral; Stockton Riverside College, Stockton-On-Tees; Grove Academy, Dundee; Ysgol Cwm Brombil, Port Talbot; Ulidia Integrated College, Carrickfergus; and St Catherine’s College, Eastbourne.

Committee Chair Baroness Kate Parminter, who plan to visit each of the schools when possible, said: “It’s great to see so many young people keen to get involved with efforts to combat climate change and protect the natural world. We had lots of interest and I thank everyone for their brilliant bids to work with us on these big issues.

“We look forward to hearing from and working with the students who’ll help us to do our job of holding the government to account and ensuring that policies meet climate targets.”