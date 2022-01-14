SSE Renewables eyes Dutch offshore wind

SSE Renewables has unveiled plans to take part in the upcoming Dutch offshore wind tender.

The tendering process which will take place in the first six months of 2022 will be for the 1.4GW Hollandse Kust (west) Wind Farm Zone in the Netherlands.

Last month, the Dutch Government announced assessment criteria for the permits to develop two different 700MW sites with the Zone.

Winners of the offshore wind tender are expected to be announced in the summer.

Dennis Breugelmans, Project Director, International Markets at SSE Renewables said: “The Netherlands is one of the leading offshore wind markets in Europe.

“We welcome the Dutch Government’s ambitious new energy and climate programme and we want to bring our wealth of experience and track record in delivering cutting edge offshore wind projects.”