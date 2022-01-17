Alok Sharma meets Egyptian COP27 President

COP26 President Alok Sharma met with the incoming President of COP27 Sameh Shoukry to discuss the aims of the next summit and the next global steps in tackling climate change.

COP27 will be held later this year in Egypt and efforts to work together in fighting climate change between the UK and Egypt were strengthened from the talks.

A joint statement was released from both parties: “We will work together in 2022 and beyond to drive ambitious implementation of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement and to deliver on the outcomes of the Glasgow Climate Pact to keep 1.5°C in reach and support developing countries in adapting to the impacts of climate change.

“The UK will give its full support to Egypt in delivering ambitious outcomes at COP27, including ensuring that it delivers for those most vulnerable to climate change.”

Aims of the climate conference later this year were mentioned, including an assurance that all countries involved “meet their commitments across mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage and finance; requesting that by the end of 2022 parties revisit and strengthen their 2030 emissions target to align with Paris temperature goals.”

The statement also touched on accelerating the delivery of the agreed amount of $100 billion (£73.3bn) to help less developed countries fight climate change.