Majority of employers ‘fail to help staff reduce home energy costs’

Nearly 61% of employees said they had not received any advice from their employer on how to reduce their energy bills and adopt greener practices in their everyday life.

That’s according to a new survey by social enterprise Giki which suggests just one-in-ten workers have received advice or encouragement to reduce their heating bills.

The survey which polled more than 1,100 employees from across the UK also found that almost 23% of those who worked from home in the past year had been asked by their employer how much energy they use at home.

Jo Hand, Co-founder of Giki, said: “Now more than ever, businesses have a role to play in providing advice and support to staff to reduce their own energy bills both on an environmental and a staff welfare level.”